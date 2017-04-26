Nationals' Joe Ross: Falls one out short of win Tuesday
Ross (1-0) gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two in Tuesday's 15-12 win over the Rockies.
Fantasy GMs who risked using the 23-year-old in Coors Field were very nearly rewarded with a win when the Nats jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the top of the second inning, but Ross got scored upon in each of the next four frames to get chased from the game one out shy of the minimum five innings. He should be able to put together a better result in his next start, back home at sea level Sunday against the Mets.
