Nationals' Joe Ross: Fires seven strong innings in Saturday win

Ross (4-3) allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Reds.

Ross was provided a ton of offensive support as he easily sailed to his fourth victory of the campaign. Although he's had plenty of ugly outings this season, he's now held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four outings, and despite an ERA well over 5.00, he might be turning a corner toward consistent fantasy relevance. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Cubs.