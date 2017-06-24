Nationals' Joe Ross: Fires seven strong innings in Saturday win
Ross (4-3) allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Reds.
Ross was provided a ton of offensive support as he easily sailed to his fourth victory of the campaign. Although he's had plenty of ugly outings this season, he's now held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four outings, and despite an ERA well over 5.00, he might be turning a corner toward consistent fantasy relevance. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Tosses quality start in loss to Mets•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Struggles in no-decision versus Braves•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Strikes out 12 in dominant start•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Lasts just three innings in Saturday loss•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Hit hard in Sunday's loss•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Eight strong innings, win, in return•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...