Nationals' Joe Ross: Heads to disabled list

Ross (triceps) will land on the disabled list Friday, The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.

Ross exited during his start Sunday in the fourth inning with triceps tenderness and wasn't listed as the Nationals' fifth starter coming out of the All-Star break. Instead, the team will recall Jacob Turner from Triple-A Syracuse to make the start against the Angels on Tuesday while Ross recovers from his injury. Although Ross has been pitching well as of late, the team will be cautious with the right-hander and give him ample time off to heal, especially if this winds up being a significant issue. Ross underwent an MRI after Sunday's start, and there should be a more definitive timetable moving forward once the team releases the results.