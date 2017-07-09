Nationals' Joe Ross: Leaves with apparent arm injury
Ross left Sunday's start in the fourth inning with an apparent arm injury. His fastball was clocking in at 86-87 mph before his exit, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
As Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports, this is not the first time this season that Ross' fastball velocity has dipped into the 80s, as it happened in April and he was able to get it back. Still, it's hard not to fear the worst, given his previous injury history and his brother Tyson's injury history. Ross used to sit in the mid-90s, and has been working most of this year at 91-93 mph. He gave up three runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings against the Braves before exiting.
