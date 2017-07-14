Nationals' Joe Ross: Not listed in post-break rotation

Ross (triceps) isn't listed as the Nationals' fifth starter coming out of the All-Star break for their first turn through the rotation, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

He was pulled early from his start right before the All-Star break with his velocity down and was sent for an MRI due to what was described as tightness in his tricep, but the team has yet to announce the results of the testing. Ross had been getting back on track prior to the injury, posting a 2.95 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB in 39.2 innings over six starts heading into Sunday, so the timing is disappointing for fantasy GMs who'd stuck with the right-hander through his early-season struggles. The Nats haven't yet announced who will make the start Tuesday in Ross' place, but with two off days within a week coming up for the club after that, whoever it is isn't likely to remain in the rotation for long.