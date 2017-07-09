Nationals' Joe Ross: Out with triceps tenderness

Ross, who left Sunday's game in the fourth inning, was diagnosed with triceps tenderness and has been sent for an MRI, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

His fastball velocity was down to 86-87 mph before he exited, so it certainly seems like something is amiss. We will have to await the results of his MRI for a better sense of how long he will be out, but it would not be surprising if he was unable to take the ball in the first rotation turn of the second half.