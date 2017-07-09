Nationals' Joe Ross: Out with triceps tenderness
Ross, who left Sunday's game in the fourth inning, was diagnosed with triceps tenderness and has been sent for an MRI, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
His fastball velocity was down to 86-87 mph before he exited, so it certainly seems like something is amiss. We will have to await the results of his MRI for a better sense of how long he will be out, but it would not be surprising if he was unable to take the ball in the first rotation turn of the second half.
More News
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Leaves with apparent arm injury•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Whiffs six Mets en route to fifth win•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Strong showing in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Fires seven strong innings in Saturday win•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Tosses quality start in loss to Mets•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Struggles in no-decision versus Braves•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...