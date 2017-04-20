Ross (1-0) gave up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings in Wednesday's 14-4 win over the Braves.

Atlanta got to him for two runs in the first inning, but Ross settled down after that and cruised to an easy victory in his 2017 debut thanks to massive run support. The 23-year-old threw 66 of 100 pitches for strikes, and despite his delayed start to the campaign it doesn't appear as though the Nats will have any restrictions on his usage going forward. Those with fantasy shares in Ross will have to think carefully about whether to have him active for his next start Monday in Colorado, though.