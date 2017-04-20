Nationals' Joe Ross: Picks up win in 2017 debut
Ross (1-0) gave up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings in Wednesday's 14-4 win over the Braves.
Atlanta got to him for two runs in the first inning, but Ross settled down after that and cruised to an easy victory in his 2017 debut thanks to massive run support. The 23-year-old threw 66 of 100 pitches for strikes, and despite his delayed start to the campaign it doesn't appear as though the Nats will have any restrictions on his usage going forward. Those with fantasy shares in Ross will have to think carefully about whether to have him active for his next start Monday in Colorado, though.
More News
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Called up for Wednesday start•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Set for season debut•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Won't get Sunday start against Phillies•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Sent to Triple-A for first week•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Could begin season at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Works into fifth inning Saturday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...