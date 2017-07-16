Play

Nationals' Joe Ross: Placed on 60-day DL

Ross was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sunday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

This move was to be expected following the news that Ross would require Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his 2017 campaign. With the Nationals acquiring relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, the club officially placed Ross on the 60-day DL, clearing up room for their incoming pitchers.

