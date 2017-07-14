Nationals' Joe Ross: Right elbow sprain
Ross was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday with a right elbow sprain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The injury was initially labeled as "triceps tenderness," but the Nats offered up this new diagnosis when they formally placed Ross on the DL. This is a troubling development -- the ligament is typically involved when a sprain is mentioned -- and it's uncertain when Ross will pitch again in 2017, if at all. Jacob Turner is slated to serve as Washington's fifth starter for the time being.
-
