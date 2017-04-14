Ross will make his first start of the season for the Nationals Wednesday in Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Fantasy owners of the right-hander are happy they can finally use his promising skills. Ross twirled seven innings of one-run ball on just 85 pitches Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse. He was unavailable for the last No. 5 slot because he was optioned too late in the offseason and wasn't in the minors for at least 10 days. If he's available, Ross is worth an immediate pickup, even with concerns over how stringent the Nats will be with his workload.