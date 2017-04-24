Nationals' Joe Ross: Start bumped to Tuesday
Ross will have his next start pushed to Tuesday.
With Stephen Strasburg headed to the paternity list, Jacob Turner is getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take Monday's start, bumping the rest of the rotation back a day. Ross still has a two-start week with the first outing coming in Coors Field, but he'll at least get an extra day to prepare for that crucible.
