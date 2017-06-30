Nationals' Joe Ross: Strong showing in no-decision
Ross took the no-decision Thursday against the Cubs. He allowed two earned runs over 6.2 innings while fanning seven batters and issuing three walks.
Although the Nationals couldn't hold on to preserve the win for Ross on Thursday, it was still another strong outing from the 24-year-old. He crossed the 6.0-inning threshold for the fourth time in his last five outings as he continues to put his rough start to the season farther and farther in the rear view mirror. If the Nationals stick to their current rotation, Ross is in line to make two more starts before the break, with the first of those outings coming Tuesday against the Mets.
