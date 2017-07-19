Nationals' Joe Ross: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Ross (elbow) successfully underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
Ross now begins the long road towards recovery, and likely won't be back in the major leagues until the middle of the 2018 season. It's an unfortunate end to a tough season for the 24-year-old, as he finishes 2017 with a 5.01 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 13 starts, a sharp decline from his numbers a year earlier. Edwin Jackson will take over his place in the rotation moving forward.
