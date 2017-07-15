Nationals' Joe Ross: Undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday
Ross (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
This is a tough development for Ross, who was initially diagnosed with triceps tenderness before further testing revealed that he'd need to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL. The general timeline for a return from Tommy John is 12-14 months, which could put Ross' status for the 2018 season in question. Once Ross undergoes the procedure and begins his rehab process, the Nationals figure to have a firmer timetable for his return. In any case, it appears Ross' 2017 campaign will end with a 5.01 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP, and an 8.10 K/9 rate over 73.2 innings.
