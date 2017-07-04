Nationals' Joe Ross: Whiffs six Mets en route to fifth win

Ross (5-3) held the Mets to a pair of runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings in Tuesday's win.

He allowed too many baserunners in this one, and yet both Mets runs came on solo homers, including Jose Reyes' leadoff shot in the first inning. Ross has had difficulty with the long ball this year, surrendering 17 of them in his 70.1 innings across 12 starts, and that -- along with a .333 BABIP -- has made him an inconsistent fantasy commodity. His 4.86 ERA and 1.46 WHIP aren't impressing anyone, but Ross has allowed only seven earned runs over his last four starts, accumulating a 2.36 ERA in that span, so he's showing some positive signs. The 24-year-old is next slated to start Sunday in the Nationals' final game before the All-Star break.