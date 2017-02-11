Nationals' Joey Butler: Inks minor league deal
Butler signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Friday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Butler, who elected free agency in November, spent all of last season with Triple-A Columbus in the Cleveland organization, where he batted .240/.318/.344 in 118 games. Butler played an extensive role with Tampa Bay in 2015, but likely serves as organizational depth for the Nationals.
