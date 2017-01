Mills signed a minor league contract with the Nationals, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Mills had a solid year with the Astros organization in 2016, where he played at the club's Low-A and High-A affiliates. Between the two, he posted a respectable 3.21 ERA over 42 innings (30 games). However, he struggled with control and gave up 28 walks in that time, pushing his WHIP up to a lofty 1.60.