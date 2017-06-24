Lobaton is hitting .147 with two home runs and two RBI this season for Washington.

Now in his fourth season with the Nationals, the 32-year-old veteran is having a poor year at the plate, even by his standards, as the batting average is on pace to be his career worst. His strength remains on the defensive side of the game, which is great for manager Dusty Baker but doesn't do much to help fantasy owners.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories