Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Batting average at career low
Lobaton is hitting .147 with two home runs and two RBI this season for Washington.
Now in his fourth season with the Nationals, the 32-year-old veteran is having a poor year at the plate, even by his standards, as the batting average is on pace to be his career worst. His strength remains on the defensive side of the game, which is great for manager Dusty Baker but doesn't do much to help fantasy owners.
More News
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Few opportunities in backup role•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Receiving start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Pops first homer Friday•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Set to return Monday•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Signs one-year deal with Nationals to avoid arbitration•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...