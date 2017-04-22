Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Pops first homer Friday
Lobaton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's extra-inning win over the Mets.
He made his first hit of the season count, driving a Matt Harvey fastball over the fence in center field in the fifth inning. Lobaton will continue to get the occasional start when Matt Wieters needs a rest, but the 32-year-old doesn't see enough action or offer enough upside to be useful even in deep two-catcher leagues.
