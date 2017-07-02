Lobaton underwent evaluation after taking a foul ball off his right forearm Saturday, but X-Rays came back negative, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Lobaton, who replaced starting catcher Matt Wieters in the eighth inning, remained in the game after he was hit by the foul tip, but underwent the X-Rays as a precaution. It wouldn't be a surprise if the 32-year-old backstop is a little sore from the incident, but all indications are that he's good to go.