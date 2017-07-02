Nationals' Jose Lobaton: X-Rays negative on injured forearm
Lobaton underwent evaluation after taking a foul ball off his right forearm Saturday, but X-Rays came back negative, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Lobaton, who replaced starting catcher Matt Wieters in the eighth inning, remained in the game after he was hit by the foul tip, but underwent the X-Rays as a precaution. It wouldn't be a surprise if the 32-year-old backstop is a little sore from the incident, but all indications are that he's good to go.
More News
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Batting average at career low•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Few opportunities in backup role•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Receiving start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Pops first homer Friday•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Set to return Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...