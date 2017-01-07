Nationals' Josh Outman: Signs minor league deal with Nationals
Outman signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Outman hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014 and pitched for independent league New Britain at one point in 2016, so this is more of an organizational depth signing for the Nationals.
