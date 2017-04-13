Soto went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for Low-A Hagerstown in Wednesday's win over Lakewood.

The homer was Soto's first of the season. The Nats' No. 2 prospect has had no issues adjusting to full-season ball so far, slashing .464/.516/.607 through seven games and, perhaps even more impressively, posting a 3:0 BB:K. The 18-year-old came into the year with a lot of hype behind him, but if his first week in Hagerstown is any indication he might even exceed expectations in 2017.