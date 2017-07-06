Soto (ankle) has begun a rehab assignment with the Nationals' Gulf Coast League affiliate.

He has one hit in nine at-bats through three games in the GCL, and should rejoin Low-A Hagerstown in the coming days/weeks. Soto has emerged as a true dynasty-league building block, and the only thing suppressing his value is his lack of game action since May 2.

