Glover (back, shoulder) began throwing on flat ground Sunday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Glover has been out for nearly a month already, and this is the first semblance of throwing activity he's been able to do since landing on the DL. It's a step in the right direction, but given how much time he's missed already, it's hard to imagine that he'll be back in action until late July or early August.

