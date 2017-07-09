Nationals' Koda Glover: Back to throwing
Glover (back, shoulder) began throwing on flat ground Sunday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Glover has been out for nearly a month already, and this is the first semblance of throwing activity he's been able to do since landing on the DL. It's a step in the right direction, but given how much time he's missed already, it's hard to imagine that he'll be back in action until late July or early August.
