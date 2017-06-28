Nationals' Koda Glover: Dealing with rotator cuff injury
Glover (back, shoulder) has been dealing with severe inflammation in his right rotator cuff in addition to lower-back stiffness, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
Glover stated that he tried to pitch through the shoulder discomfort, but that he couldn't lift his arm the day after he threw during this past week. This setback likely means that Glover will not be able to return until after the All-Star break, as he isn't close to start throwing again, and could push his return back until the end of July if he continues to feel discomfort in his throwing shoulder.
