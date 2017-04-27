Nationals' Koda Glover: Eying activation when eligible
Glover (hip) is expecting to be activated from the 10-day disabled list once eligible, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
Glover was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip impingement earlier Wednesday, though he said he is "extremely confident" that he'll be ready to go once his 10 days are up. He's allowed four runs and struck out six through 8.2 innings this season, collecting two saves in the process. Shawn Kelley should take over the bulk of closing duties while Glover is sidelined.
