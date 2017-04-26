Glover was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip impingement, Dan Kolko of MASN reports.

This is the same hip that ended Glover's 2016 campaign prematurely, so it will definitely be something the Nationals will proceed cautiously with. Glover has allowed four runs through 8.2 innings this year, with two of those runs coming in his last appearance before hitting the DL. He hasn't been given a timetable for return yet, though one should be available once the Nationals release more on his status. Shawn Kelley should see the bulk of save opportunities while Glover is sidelined.