Nationals' Koda Glover: Heads to DL
Glover was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip impingement, Dan Kolko of MASN reports.
This is the same hip that ended Glover's 2016 campaign prematurely, so it will definitely be something the Nationals will proceed cautiously with. Glover has allowed four runs through 8.2 innings this year, with two of those runs coming in his last appearance before hitting the DL. He hasn't been given a timetable for return yet, though one should be available once the Nationals release more on his status. Shawn Kelley should see the bulk of save opportunities while Glover is sidelined.
More News
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Picks up second save Sunday•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Notches first save of 2017•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Will be secondary option as closer•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Slated to share closing duties•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Notches second hold Friday•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Falls short in closer chase•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...