Glover retired the only batter he faced to earn his first save of the season Saturday against the Mets.

Despite Shawn Kelley being named the primary closer, Glover earned a situational save, as he was called upon to face a single hitter. For now, he continues to be a valuable setup man and source of holds for fantasy owners, but he could also have a few save opportunity sprinkled in.

