Nationals' Koda Glover: Notches first save of 2017
Glover retired the only batter he faced to earn his first save of the season Saturday against the Mets.
Despite Shawn Kelley being named the primary closer, Glover earned a situational save, as he was called upon to face a single hitter. For now, he continues to be a valuable setup man and source of holds for fantasy owners, but he could also have a few save opportunity sprinkled in.
