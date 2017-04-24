Nationals' Koda Glover: Picks up second save Sunday
Glover struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Sunday to notch his second save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Mets.
Shawn Kelley received the first three save opportunities for the Nats after Blake Treinen was removed from the closer role, but Glover has now gotten the last two. It's possible manager Dusty Baker simply didn't want to use the more fragile Kelley on a chilly Sunday night in New York, but last week's declaration that the veteran would be the team's "primary" closer is beginning to look a little suspect.
