Nationals' Koda Glover: Will be secondary option as closer
Shawn Kelley, and not Glover, will be Nationals manager Dusty Baker's first option to close for now, with Glover getting opportunities when Kelley is unavailable, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Kelley got the save Thursday, with Glover picking up his fourth hold of the season by recording two outs (one via strikeout) in the eighth inning. Although Kelley says the usage pattern is just a coincidence, he has yet to pitch on back-to-back days this season, which means the Nats could turn to Glover on Friday against the Mets if they have a ninth-inning lead to protect. Even if the veteran does get the call Friday, his extensive injury history will lead the club to be careful with his innings and workload, so Glover should get his chances soon enough. If this arrangement sticks, however, Kelley will receive the majority of the save opportunities going forward.
More News
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Slated to share closing duties•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Notches second hold Friday•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Falls short in closer chase•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Not guaranteed roster spot•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Role to be announced soon•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Roughed up Friday•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...