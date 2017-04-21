Shawn Kelley, and not Glover, will be Nationals manager Dusty Baker's first option to close for now, with Glover getting opportunities when Kelley is unavailable, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Kelley got the save Thursday, with Glover picking up his fourth hold of the season by recording two outs (one via strikeout) in the eighth inning. Although Kelley says the usage pattern is just a coincidence, he has yet to pitch on back-to-back days this season, which means the Nats could turn to Glover on Friday against the Mets if they have a ninth-inning lead to protect. Even if the veteran does get the call Friday, his extensive injury history will lead the club to be careful with his innings and workload, so Glover should get his chances soon enough. If this arrangement sticks, however, Kelley will receive the majority of the save opportunities going forward.