Nationals' Koda Glover: Yet to begin throwing program
Glover (back) hasn't resumed throwing since landing on the 10-day disabled list June 11, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Glover's lack of activity more than two weeks removed from suffering the injury is somewhat concerning, and could put him at risk of remaining sidelined through the All-Star break. Nationals manager Dusty Baker has seemed to rely on Matt Albers and Enny Romero as his primary options to close out games while Glover has been sidelined, but no pitcher in the team's mess of a bullpen has performed well enough to create much separation from his competition this season. Even if Glover is able to reclaim the closing gig once he returns from the DL, it wouldn't be surprising if the team pursued an upgrade via trade to eventually displace him from those duties.
More News
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Hits DL with back stiffness•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Dealing with back injury•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Notches eighth save Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Stumbles in ninth Sunday•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Notches seventh save Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Completes weekend full of saves•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...