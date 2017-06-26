Glover (back) hasn't resumed throwing since landing on the 10-day disabled list June 11, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Glover's lack of activity more than two weeks removed from suffering the injury is somewhat concerning, and could put him at risk of remaining sidelined through the All-Star break. Nationals manager Dusty Baker has seemed to rely on Matt Albers and Enny Romero as his primary options to close out games while Glover has been sidelined, but no pitcher in the team's mess of a bullpen has performed well enough to create much separation from his competition this season. Even if Glover is able to reclaim the closing gig once he returns from the DL, it wouldn't be surprising if the team pursued an upgrade via trade to eventually displace him from those duties.