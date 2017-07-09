Albers did not allow a baserunner and recorded one strikeout in the ninth inning of Sunday's 10-5 win over the Braves.

It was not a save situation, but Albers was brought in where many teams would use their closer in the final game of the first half. A Nationals reliever has not recorded a save since Enny Romero got one on June 17, but it seems like Albers is the guy to own for now.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast