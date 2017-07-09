Nationals' Matt Albers: Clean ninth inning
Albers did not allow a baserunner and recorded one strikeout in the ninth inning of Sunday's 10-5 win over the Braves.
It was not a save situation, but Albers was brought in where many teams would use their closer in the final game of the first half. A Nationals reliever has not recorded a save since Enny Romero got one on June 17, but it seems like Albers is the guy to own for now.
