Albers did not allow a baserunner and recorded one strikeout in the ninth inning of Sunday's 10-5 win over the Braves.

It was not a save situation, but Albers was brought in where many teams would use their closer in the final game of the first half. A Nationals reliever has not recorded a save since Enny Romero got one on June 17, but it seems like Albers is the guy to own for now.