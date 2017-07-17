Nationals' Matt Albers: Nats add bullpen reinforcements
With the Nats adding Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, Albers probably won't get further consideration for their closer job, though manager Dusty Baker was noncommittal about the new relievers' roles upon hearing of the trade.
Albers has quietly been very good this season for the Nats amidst their bullpen chaos, posting a 1.91 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with a 37:9 K:BB over 33 innings. He pitched on Friday and struggled, allowing three hits while recording just one out, creating a one-out save opportunity for Matt Grace.
