Albers allowed one hit in one-third of an inning in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

Albers gave up a double to the first batter he faced (Javier Baez), but then got Jeimer Candelario swinging to limit the damage after Matt Grace gave up three runs in the ninth. Enny Romero, who earned the Nationals' last save back on June 17, was used for the final two outs of the eighth Monday. While Albers and Romero appear to be the favorites for save chances with Koda Glover (back) on the DL, it seems like an inevitability that Washington will upgrade at the back end before the trade deadline.