Albers agreed to a minor league deal with the Nationals on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

The 34-year-old is coming off one of the worst years of his career, and definitely of recent memory, posting an abysmal 6.31 ERA across 51.1 innings with only 30 strikeouts and 19 walks. The Nationals took a flyer on Albers, and he'll need to return to his numbers prior to 2016 if he wants to make an impact in 2017.