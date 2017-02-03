Grace will compete for a spot in the Nationals' bullpen this spring.

He's spent the last two seasons bouncing between Washington and Triple-A Syracuse, and while the 28-year-old has shown the potential to be an effective LOOGY in the majors, the team already has Oliver Perez and Sammy Solis locked into two spots in their 'pen, leaving little room for a third lefty. Expect Grace to head back in the minors for now, but with Perez's contract up at the end of the season, he could become a regular bullpen member for the Nats in 2018.