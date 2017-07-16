Nationals' Matt Grace: Picks up second save
Grace pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second save of the season during Saturday's win over Cincinnati.
Grace recorded his first save of the year Friday, so considering the Nationals' bullpen has been a year-long weakness, Washington might have a new interim closer. It's expected that the Nats will bring in a proven reliever from outside the organization before the trade deadline, so Grace probably only offers fleeting fantasy value. But he's definitely worth a look in the short term.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...