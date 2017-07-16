Grace pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second save of the season during Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

Grace recorded his first save of the year Friday, so considering the Nationals' bullpen has been a year-long weakness, Washington might have a new interim closer. It's expected that the Nats will bring in a proven reliever from outside the organization before the trade deadline, so Grace probably only offers fleeting fantasy value. But he's definitely worth a look in the short term.