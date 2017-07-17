Even though Grace notched two saves over the weekend against the Reds, he could still be at risk of a demotion following the acquisition of Sean Doolittle, the Washington Post speculates.

Adding Doolittle gives the Nats four left-handers in the bullpen (Doolittle, Enny Romero, Oliver Perez and Grace), with Grace being the only one remaining with options. Their roster decisions should come to a head Tuesday, as they play an early game Monday (12:35 ET) and need to find room to add their two new relievers and Tuesday's projected starter Edwin Jackson to their active roster.