Nationals' Matt Grace: Potential demotion?
Even though Grace notched two saves over the weekend against the Reds, he could still be at risk of a demotion following the acquisition of Sean Doolittle, the Washington Post speculates.
Adding Doolittle gives the Nats four left-handers in the bullpen (Doolittle, Enny Romero, Oliver Perez and Grace), with Grace being the only one remaining with options. Their roster decisions should come to a head Tuesday, as they play an early game Monday (12:35 ET) and need to find room to add their two new relievers and Tuesday's projected starter Edwin Jackson to their active roster.
More News
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...