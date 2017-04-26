Grace was added to the Nationals' 25-man roster Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN reports.

Grace will take the roster spot of Koda Glover (hip), who was placed on the disabled list earlier Wednesday. He's sitting on a 5.62 ERA through eight innings at Triple-A this season, though he has struck out 10 batters during that span. The 28-year-old will provide a needed bullpen arm for the Nationals, who deployed five different relievers during Tuesday's 15-12 victory over the Rockies, though he'll likely head back to Syracuse when Glover is activated.

