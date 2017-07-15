Nationals' Matt Grace: Records first career save Friday
Grace needed just one pitch to record his first career save in Friday's 5-0 win over the Reds.
After Matt Albers loaded the bases in the ninth inning, Grace came on and got Tucker Barnhart to ground out to second base to close out the game. The Nats' bullpen remains a mess, and until the team acquires a new closer Grace could end up seeing more high-leverage work despite a mediocre 3.86 ERA and 10:9 K:BB in 18.2 big-league innings this year.
