Nationals' Matt Wieters: Day off Saturday

Wieters is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

Wieters will receive a standard day of rest for Saturday's afternoon contest following a night game. In his place, Jose Lobaton sets up behind the plate while batting eighth.

