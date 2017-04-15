Wieters will have the day off Saturday against the Phillies, MASN's Dan Kolko reports.

The Nationals are playing a day game after a 10-inning affair last night, so it's just a normal off day for Wieters. Jose Lobaton will be behind the plate, hitting eighth.

