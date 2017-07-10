Nationals' Matt Wieters: Drives in three Sunday

Wieters went 1-for-2 with a walk and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Braves.

A two-run single in the fifth inning and a sac fly in the seventh led the veteran catcher to his second straight game with multiple RBI. Wieters heads into the All-Star break with a lackluster .244/.295/.378 slash line, but his seven homers and 36 RBI still put him on pace for solid power production for his position.