Nationals' Matt Wieters: Gets breather Tuesday
Wieters is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
With Washington hosting its annual Fourth of July game at 12:05 p.m. EST, manager Dusty Baker will give several of his key veterans the afternoon off after appearing in Monday's series opener. Along with Wieters, who went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Monday, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon will also take a seat. Jose Lobaton will fill in for Wieters behind the dish.
