Nationals' Matt Wieters: Goes yard Tuesday
Wieters went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
The fourth-inning shot off Lance Lynn was Wieters' first as a National. He's now slashing an eye-popping .435/.552/.739 through eight games to begin the season, but his spot near the bottom of the order has restricted him to four runs scored and four RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Bangs out two hits Monday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Reaches base four times Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Collects first two spring hits•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Will be behind plate again Monday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Making spring debut Sunday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...