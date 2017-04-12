Wieters went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

The fourth-inning shot off Lance Lynn was Wieters' first as a National. He's now slashing an eye-popping .435/.552/.739 through eight games to begin the season, but his spot near the bottom of the order has restricted him to four runs scored and four RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories