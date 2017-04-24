Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not in lineup Monday
Wieters is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Wieters will get the day off while backup Jose Lobaton gets the start behind the plate. The veteran catcher has gotten off to a fairly unremarkable start in his first season with the Nationals, slashing .255/.349/.400 to go along with one home run.
More News
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...