Wieters is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Wieters will get the day off while backup Jose Lobaton gets the start behind the plate. The veteran catcher has gotten off to a fairly unremarkable start in his first season with the Nationals, slashing .255/.349/.400 to go along with one home run.

