Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not in Sunday's lineup

Wieters is out of the lineup for Sunday's contest against Cincinnati, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.

Wieters will receive a standard day off for the series finale after catching the past two games. Jose Lobaton draws the start behind the plate, batting eighth.

