Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out Friday

Wieters is not in the lineup for Friday's game, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Wieters receives a standard day off following four straight games of being in the lineup. In his place, Jose Lobaton is catching Tanner Roark while batting eighth.

