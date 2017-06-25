Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of lineup Sunday

Wieters is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Wieters is coming off a two-hit, two-RBI performance Saturday but will get the day off in favor of Jose Lobaton as the Nationals wrap up their weekend series against the Reds.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories