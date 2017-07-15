Play

Nationals' Matt Wieters: Reaches base three times Friday

Wieters went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Friday's win over the Reds.

The switch-hitting catcher endured a sluggish first half at the plate, and Wieters' current .686 OPS would be the lowest of his career if he doesn't turn things around. The 31-year-old is capable of more, though, and some adjustments in his first season not only outside Baltimore but outside the American League are to be expected.

